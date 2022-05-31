Going over Stanley Cup Playoff history of teams in the Eastern Conference Final

The Eastern Conference Final is a best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will receiver the Prince of Wales Trophy and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning have each won four conference championships since 2000.

Stanley Cup Playoff history: Eastern Conference Final

2000 New Jersey Devils 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3 *

2001 New Jersey Devils 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

2002 Carolina Hurricanes 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

2003 New Jersey Devils 4, Ottawa Senators 3 *

2004 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3 *

2005 Lockout

2006 Carolina Hurricanes 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 *

2007 Ottawa Senators 4, Buffalo Sabres 1

2008 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1

2009 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 0 *

2010 Philadelphia Flyers 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

2011 Boston Bruins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 *

2012 New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 2

2013 Boston Bruins 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 0

2014 New York Rangers 4, Montreal Canadiens 2

2015 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Rangers 3

2016 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 *

2017 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Ottawa Senators 3 *

2018 Washington Capitals 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 *

2019 Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 0

2020 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 2 *

2021 Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 3 * ^

* Stanley Cup Champion

^ There were no conferences in 2021 due to pandemic, but the Lightning and Islanders played for the Prince of Wales Trophy that is historically given to the Eastern Conference Champions.