Going over Stanley Cup Playoff history of teams in the Western Conference Final

The Western Conference Final is a best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will receiver the Clarence Campbell Trophy and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Since 2000 the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks have won three conference championships apiece.

Stanley Cup Playoff history: Western Conference Final

2000 Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

2001 Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 1 *

2002 Detroit Red Wings 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 *

2003 Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 4, Minnesota Wild 0

2004 Calgary Flames 4, San Jose Sharks 2

2005 Lockout

2006 Edmonton Oilers 4, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 1

2007 Anaheim Ducks 4, Detroit Red Wings 2 *

2008 Detroit Red Wings 4, Dallas Stars 2 *

2009 Detroit Red Wings 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

2010 Chicago Blackhawks 4, San Jose Sharks 0 *

2011 Vancouver Canucks 4, San Jose Sharks 1

2012 Los Angeles Kings 4, Phoenix Coyotes 1 *

2013 Chicago Blackhawks 4, Los Angeles Kings 1 *

2014 Los Angeles Kings 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 *

2015 Chicago Blackhawks 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 *

2016 San Jose Sharks 4, St. Louis Blues 2

2017 Nashville Predators 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

2018 Vegas Golden Knights 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

2019 St. Louis Blues 4, San Jose Sharks 2 *

2020 Dallas Stars 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

2021 Montreal Canadiens 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 ^

* Stanley Cup Champion

^ There were no conferences in 2021 due to pandemic, but the Canadiens and Golden Knights played for the Clarence Campbell Trophy that is historically given to the Western Conference Champions.