Which defensive players are the best candidates for 2022 NFL MVP?

Although the 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t kick off for several months, DraftKings has released a new wave of MVP odds. Twice in history has a defensive player won MVP. In 1971, Alan Page won the award as a defensive tackle and in 1986, Lawrence Taylor won the award as a linebacker. As it’s highly unlikely to happen, there are a few guys worth taking a look at to win the award.

2022 NFL MVP defensive player odds

Micah Parsons: +13000

T.J. Watt: +15000

Aaron Donald: +15000

Myles Garrett: +15000

Chase Young: +20000

Montez Sweat: +25000

Nick Bosa: +25000

Von Miller: +25000

Best Bet: T.J. Watt (+15000)

Since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, T.J. Watt has been a terrific edge rusher. In five seasons, Watt has 294 tackles, 72 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, and four interceptions. In his career, Watt has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and All-Pro three times. Prior to the 2021 season, Watt signed a four-year extension worth $112 million.

In 2021, Watt had his best year by far and one of the best by an edge rusher all time. In 15 games, Watt had 64 tackles, 22.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and five forced fumble. Following the 2021 season, Watt was named AP Defensive Player of the Year. Looking forward to 2022, if Watt can play all 17 games and put up similar numbers, he will at least have at chance at winning MVP.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.