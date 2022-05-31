Russell Wilson MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

It’s hard to believe that when Russell Wilson started his NFL career, he was technically behind Matt Flynn on the Seattle Seahawks’ depth chart. That didn’t last. He seized the starting job there and held onto it for 10 seasons with the Seahawks. But this year, he’s starting over after being traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason as the Seahawks slide into rebuild mode.

Wilson had a rough season last year, by his own standards. He only threw 25 touchdowns in 14 games — the first time in his career he missed a start — which was the lowest total since 2016. He passed for 3,113 yards, which was the lowest total since his rookie season. But the silver lining is that he only threw six picks, so with a more talented cast of supporting players around him in Denver, things are looking up as Wilson enters his age 34 season.

Russell Wilson MVP odds: +1400

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Russell Wilson for MVP?

Yes. Wilson’s going to much better circumstances with the Broncos. He’s got a powerful 1-2 punch at receiver with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, with the receiver room rounded out with KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick, solid option themselves. And not to be overlooked is Denver’s offensive line, which is probably the best front five Wilson’s ever played behind in his career. To round things out, the Broncos had the third-best defense in the NFL last season, and that unit should be a top-10 defense again this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.