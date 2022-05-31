Patrick Mahomes MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

In just five seasons, Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the best players in the NFL. He won the MVP award for his 50-touchdown effort in 2018, his second season in the league, and he’s in the conversation to take home the hardware every season.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tossed 37 touchdowns last season, tying him for the fourth most of any signal caller. His 4,839 passing yards ranked fourth, and it was no surprise that he was voted to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. The one note of concern in his stats from 2021 is the number of interceptions he threw, 13, the most in his career. Still, much of that can be attributed to Mahomes carrying a heavier burden as parts of the offense slowed down. Still, he’s got the second-best odds of any player to win the MVP award this season.

Patrick Mahomes MVP odds: +900

Should you bet on Patrick Mahomes for MVP?

Yes. Tyreek Hill’s departure is going to make some more cautious about Mahomes’ prospects, but he’s arguably got a more well-rounded group of receivers around him this season. That includes key additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marques Valdez-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore, and he’s still got the reliable Travis Kelce at tight end. Across the board, AFC West teams made huge investments in their offenses; that’s likely going to result in more high-scoring division games, not to mention duels against other offensive powerhouses like Buffalo and Cincinnati. The Chiefs offense is going to be asked to do a lot this year, and that flows through their quarterback.

