Jalen Hurts MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Going into his second season, there were some questions about whether or not Jalen Hurts could be a long-terms starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He silenced whatever doubts there were with a solid sophomore campaign.

Hurts’ numbers in the passing department don’t exactly jump off the page. He threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine picks in 15 games. However, the Eagles didn’t have a deep group of receivers beyond rookie DeVonta Smith, and the offense was very much a run-first approach. Hurts did put up big numbers on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns and 784 rushing yards. He led all quarterbacks in both categories.

This year, the Eagles made it clear that they believe in Hurts, and a series of big offseason moves point toward more passing this season. It’s enough that he’s getting some early MVP consideration.

Jalen Hurts MVP odds: +1800

The Eagles made a huge splash on draft night when they swung a deal with the Titans to land wideout AJ Brown. That gives them an impressive 1-2 punch. They added some solid role players to the mix too with Zach Pascal, recently of the Colts, and Quez Watkins on day three of the draft. They should roll through the NFC East, putting Hurts in good position to sneak into the MVP race.

Jalen Hurts MVP betting splits

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

With the usual suspects for the MVP award getting most of the attention — Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc. — Hurts is definitely a long shot. Still, it’s interesting to see that he’s got a solid six percent of the handle. By comparison, Mahomes and Russell Wilson each have seven percent of the handle. And with just four percent of bets on the Philadelphia signal caller, that’s a good sign that people are making some sizable bets hoping to win big on the long shot in his third season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.