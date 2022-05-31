Derek Carr MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has yet to crack the upper tier of NFL quarterbacks. But there were signs last season that he’s close. Carr threw for a career high 4,804 yards, and while his 23-14 TD/INT ratio was a little suspect, his deep throws looked good and he kept his completion rate close to 70 percent. It was apparently enough to convince the team and new head coach Josh McDaniels; Carr signed a three-year, $121 million extension in April. So with a new, offensive-minded head coach and a massive infusion of talent around him, Carr could be on the verge of a big leap in 2022.

Derek Carr MVP odds: +2200

While the contract is nice, the best thing the Raiders did for Carr this season is swing a deal for one of the best wide receivers in the league, Davante Adams. Former college teammates, the two could produce some very nice numbers this season. He’s definitely a long shot to win the MVP award, but he’s the kind of player who could make the race interesting this year.

Derek Carr MVP betting splits

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Carr’s attracting some big bets pulling in five percent of the handle and just four percent of all bets. The AFC West is going to be a difficult division to play in this year, and the Raiders will need lots and lots of offense to keep pace. The conditions are there for a dark horse bid.

