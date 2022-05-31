Kyler Murray MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray started the 2021 season strong. Through the first seven games, he threw for more than 2,000 yards, 17 touchdowns and five picks, adding another 126 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, leading the Cardinals to an impressive 7-0 start. But Murray and the team struggled down the stretch. He missed three games, and threw just seven more touchdowns, running for just two more, over the final seven games of the season. The year ended on a sour note with a flop to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

But the Cardinals are betting that Murray can bounce back this season, in spite of some tensions between the player and organization over a contract extension that hasn’t materialized yet.

Kyler Murray MVP odds: +2000

Murray saw his numbers dip across the board last season. It didn’t help that the Cardinals lost wideout DeAndre Hopkins. They’ll have to start the season without Hopkins this year too; he’s suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy. He’ll have Marquise Brown, an offseason addition, to replace him, and hopefully, he can finish stronger this season. Still, Murray’s long-shot odds to win the MVP award feel like they might even be a little too generous.

Kyler Murray MVP betting splits

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

A few bettors are taking Murray as a dark horse to win the MVP award this season. But it’s only one percent of all bets so far, that’s among the lowest total of any potential MVP candidate.

