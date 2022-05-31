Aaron Rodgers MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished the 2021-2022 NFL season by adding some hardware to his trophy case. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 regular-season record and threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. The 38-year-old quarterback led Green Bay to a first-place finish in the NFC North and helped the Packers secure the top overall seed in the NFC playoffs. Unfortunately, the magic did not translate into the postseason as the Packers were eliminated in the divisional round with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers are hoping next season ends on a better note as they signed Rodgers to a three-year, $150 million contract extension in the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers MVP odds +1000

The Packers go as their Hall of Fame quarterback goes and it’s not far-fetched to assume that Rodgers will have another statistically incredible season. That being said, he’ll have to achieve success without arguably the best wide receiver in the league in Davante Adams. Adams was traded in the offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving big shoes to fill as Rodgers’ number one target in the air.

Aaron Rodgers MVP betting splits

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

With just three percent of all bets so far there is less confidence that Rodgers will add another MVP trophy to his hardware collection next season. Rodgers may very well lead his team to another divisional crown but without a clear number one wide receiver to replace Adams, it remains to be seen whether he can replicate the MVP season he had in 2021.

