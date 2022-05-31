Tua Tagovailoa MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third NFL season with outside questions regarding his future with the franchise. Tagovailoa finished 7-5 in 12 regular season starts while throwing for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Miami started the season 1-7 but rattled off a seven-game win streak to finish with a 9-8 record, good for third in the AFC East.

All eyes will be on Tagovailoa’s development this season as the Dolphins hope their offseason moves result in a postseason appearance.

Tua Tagovailoa MVP odds +4000

Tagovailoa began forming chemistry with first-round pick Jalen Waddle last season, and another addition to the passing attack has bolstered Tagovailoa’s MVP odds. Miami acquired Tyreek Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, giving Tagovailoa a premier speed threat on the outside. The Dolphins' front office and coaching staff are banking that the team and Tagovailoa can capitalize on their newest offensive addition.

Tua Tagovailoa MVP betting splits

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

With just three percent off all bets, Tagovailoa is still a long shot to win the MVP hardware. Hill has spoken highly of his quarterback through offseason workouts but until their chemistry begins to translate into the regular season, Tagovailoa will continue to draw questions as he heads into this coming season.

