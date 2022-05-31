Trey Lance MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is expected to be given the reigns to the offense in the 2022 season. After being drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers in the regular season. He threw for 603 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions, while adding 168 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.

With Jimmy Garrapolo expected to be traded at some point in the future, San Francisco expects Lance to give them the extra push as they hope to return to the Super Bowl.

Trey Lance MVP odds +5000

Kyle Shanahan ran an efficient offensive scheme last season with Garrapolo under center. The hope is that Lance can unlock an extra gear by extending plays, but some uncertainty remains with the status of Deebo Samuel. Lance still has plenty of weapons with the likes of George Kittle, but the contract status of Samuel will be key to keep an eye on. If Samuel somehow is traded it could give Lance one less weapon but potentially open more touches for the second-year quarterback on the ground.

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet Trey Lance for MVP?

With just two percent of all bets, it is still a long shot for Lance to add an MVP in his first regular-season as a starter. Much of the 49ers' recent success has been through the run game, and there is a chance that Lance could reap the benefits on the ground.

