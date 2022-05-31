Matthew Stafford MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Matthew Stafford had a good career in Detroit but there was one thing he was missing while he was there. After 12 seasons with the Lions, they decided to trade him last season in a big trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford enjoyed Detroit, but needed a better team if he wanted to win a Super Bowl.

In 2021, Stafford had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Coming into the 2021 season, Stafford had made the playoffs three times, but never won a game. In his first year with the Rams, Stafford won four playoff games including Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford MVP odds: +1500

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

After playing great in the playoffs, many people jumped on the Matt Stafford bandwagon. He could’ve had a chance at MVP in 2021 if he would've limited his turnovers a bit more. Coming off a great playoff run, look for Stafford to have some more confidence on the field.

Should you bet Matthew Stafford for MVP?

Surprisingly, not many bettors expect Stafford to have much of a chance at winning the MVP this season. A big reason for that is likely their receiver situation. While they still have one of the best in the game, Cooper Kupp, they traded away Robert Woods. Many people aren't high on Allen Robinson but he will turn some heads this season.

