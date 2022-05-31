Jameis Winston MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Jameis Winston has had an interesting career. He’s always been able to produce points for his offenses, but he’s struggled with turnovers as well. Back in 2019, he became the first quarterback to ever throw for 30+ touchdowns in a season while also throwing 30+ interceptions. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After five seasons in Tampa Bay, Winston signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints to become a backup for Drew Brees.

In 2021, it was the first year starting for Winston in New Orleans. In seven games, Winston threw for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Winston didn;t get hurt, the Saints would've likely made the playoffs.

Jameis Winston MVP odds: +8000

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Winning an NFL MVP award is an extremely tough task. Coming off a torn ACL and winning the MVP is much harder than that. This will be a tough season for Jameis Winston to say the least. But, he will be in a good situation down in New Orleans. While Michael Thomas is coming back from injury, the Saints also signed Jarvis Landry and drafted Chris Olave. I’m expecting a big comeback season from Jameis.

Should you bet Jameis Winston for MVP?

The big reason Jameis has one of the lower percentage of MVP bets is because of the injury he is coming off. An ACL tear is not an easy one to recover from. Especially when you have already injured that knee multiple times in your career. It’s also not certain he’ll be back for Week 1. While it’s expected, people don't want to bet a quarterback to win MVP if he won't play in every game.

