Derrick Henry MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Derrick Henry has been the most productive running back in the NFL over the past few seasons. He led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020 and was voted first-team All-Pro. Henry was a big favorite during his prime, but odds have dipped considerably this season.

Henry rushed for 937 yards last season despite suffering an injury causing him to miss weeks 9-17 of the season. Depending on how you look at it, him missing time could be positive or negative. On one hand, the limited number of carries he had lessened the wear and tear. On the other, it could be a sign of him starting to wear down.

Derrick Henry MVP odds : +5000

Should you bet on Derrick Henry to win MVP?

The Titans will rely upon Henry heavily again this season with A.J Brown gone and the organizations faith in quarterback Ryan Tannehill fading. Henry missed nine games and nearly rushed for 1,000 yards, so when healthy, he is extremely productive. He averaged over five yards per carry in 2019 and 2020. The Titans will look to make one more deep playoff run, and Henry will need to be a big part of that. The odds are against him, but it could pay off with vintage Henry.

