Jonathan Taylor MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Jonathan Taylor took a huge step in year two of his career, leading the league in rushing with 1,811 and 106 yards per game. Taylor carried the Colts to nine wins last season and a near playoff birth. With a new QB at the helm, the Colts offense could look different, but Taylor will definitely be the key cog.

The Colts went out , and traded for Matt Ryan in the offseason to help out the offense. The addition of Ryan should lessen the load on Taylor, but how much is the question with Ryan’s advanced age. The three-year running back led the league in rushing touchdowns with 18 and two receiving touchdown. With a strong offensive line, Taylor’s production is dependent on how his body holds up and how much the Colts want to give him.

Jonathan Taylor MVP odds : +5000

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet Jonathan Taylor for MVP?

No. Taylor was very productive last season, averaging about 5.5 yards per carrying. He could rush for over 1600 yards this season, but the Colts aren’t likely to be towards the top of the AFC, which hurts his chances of winning the award. The Colts are all in to win the division, so they will likely ride Taylor as much as they can. Unless he has a record-breaking year, his odds of winning will be low.

