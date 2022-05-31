Cooper Kupp MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Cooper Kupp has been in the NFL for five seasons and has collected a Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year award, a pro bowl, and a first-team All-Pro selection. Kupp was highly productive in his first four seasons but took it to a new level with the addition of Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Kupp had 145 receptions for 1,947 and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 114 yards per game and 13.4 yards per catch. Kupp made several huge catches in the postseason to help propel the Rams to a Super Bowl. There were times when Kupp seemed to be uncoverable and could be open by several yards.

Cooper Kupp MVP odds : +5000

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet Cooper Kupp for MVP?

No. If Kupp put up the insane numbers that he did last season and didn’t win the award, there is a very slim chance that he could win this year. Kupp finished third in the voting last season, so unless he repeats the performance and adds something to it, he won’t have a chance of winning this go around.

