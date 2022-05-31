Who will lead the 2022 NBA Finals in scoring?

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to get underway this week as the Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics. Golden State is making its sixth appearance in the Finals over the last eight years, while the Celtics will appear for the first time since 2010. The series gets started on Thursday, June 2 as the Celtics will travel to the Chase Center, where the Warriors haven’t lost throughout this postseason.

Through the Finals, there will be plenty of prop bets to choose from, so let’s take a look at the odds for the series scoring leaders.

2022 NBA Finals scoring leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scoring leader odds Player Odds Player Odds Jayson Tatum -125 Stephen Curry +155 Jaylen Brown +850 Klay Thompson +4000 Jordan Poole +10000 Andrew Wiggins +10000 Marcus Smart +20000

Jayson Tatum opens as the favorite to lead the series in scoring at -125, and it’s with good reason as he’s averaged an impressive 27.0 points per game so far throughout the playoffs. He’s been vital for the Celtics to get through the first three rounds, coming up Boston’s leading scorer more often than not. Stephen Curry comes in just behind him at +155, as he’s averaged 25.9 points per game through all 16 games he’s played through the playoffs. Both players have been averaging slightly fewer points with each series they play, as Tatum averaged 29.5 against the Nets, but finished with 25.0 ppg against the Heat. Curry was in the same boat, putting up 28.0 ppg against the Nuggets, and just 23.8 ppg in the series against the Mavericks.

Those two guys are the clear frontrunners, and they’re distantly followed by Jaylen Brown, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Marcus Smart. The 2021-22 DPOY comes in with odds at +20000, which isn’t too surprising as he’s only averaged 15.5 points per game throughout the postseason.

Best bet: Stephen Curry (+155)

It’s nearly impossible to count Curry out of anything. The 2022 Magic Johnson Western conference finals MVP winner averaged 23.8 points per game along with 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in the series win. He shot 43.9 percent overall from the floor in that series, with his best game coming in Game 2 when he shot for 60 percent from downtown and 52.4 percent overall. Expect Curry to turn up the heat in the Finals as he looks for his fourth NBA championship and his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award. Curry is a solid pick for this prop, especially coming in at plus odds.

