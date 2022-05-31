Who will lead the 2022 NBA Finals in rebounding?

The 2022 NBA Finals are set as the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics. It is Boston’s first trip to the Finals since 2010, while the Dubs will be making their sixth appearance in the last eight seasons. The series is set to get underway on Thursday, June 2 with Game 1 at Chase Center in San Francisco with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Along with the NBA Finals come plenty of prop bets to make on the series, so let’s take a look at one of them right now in the rebounding leader category.

2022 NBA Finals rebounding leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rebounding leader odds Player Odds Player Odds Al Horford +125 Kevon Looney +165 Robert Williams +900 Draymond Green +900 Jayson Tatum +950 Jaylen Brown +2000 Andrew Wiggins +8000 Stephen Curry +8000

Al Horford and Kevon Looney are neck-and-neck in the postseason when it comes to rebounds, with each player averaging 7.7 boards per game so far. Looney’s best performance on the glass came in Game 6 against the Grizzlies, when he grabbed 22 rebounds, beating his season high of 18 without much trouble. Horford averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in each of his last two series, hitting double digits in that column nine times through his 17 games played so far in the playoffs.

Robert Williams, who doesn’t see nearly as much time as Horford, comes in at +900, tied with Draymond Green, who’s averaged 6.9 rebounds per game through the postseason.

Best bet: Kevon Looney (+165)

While it’s easily up in the air between Looney and Horford, I tend to lean Looney’s way with how dominant the Dubs have been throughout the playoffs. Golden State hasn’t lost a game at Chase Center since the postseason started, and its defense has been on another level when compared to the last couple months of the regular season. Looney averaged 7.3 rpg through the season but has bumped it up to 7.7 in the postseason. The Warriors have averaged 44.8 total rebounds per game through the playoffs so far, while only allowing 41.1 boards per game. The Celtics haven’t quite kept up, averaging 42.8 rpg and allowing 42.6 through their playoff campaign. I see the Warriors with an edge especially with homecourt advantage, and I’d expect Looney to edge out Horford as the series leader in rebounds.

