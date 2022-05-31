Who will lead the 2022 NBA Finals in assists?

The 2022 NBA Finals get underway this week as the Golden State Warriors will welcome the Boston Celtics at Chase Center for Game 1. The Warriors got past the Mavericks fairly easily in the Western conference finals in five games, while the Celtics took the series all the way to Game 7 against the Miami Heat. Game 1 is set to tip Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

With the Finals getting started in a few days, we’re looking at the odds for series leader in assists.

2022 NBA Finals assists leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Assists leaders odds Player Odds Player Odds Draymond Green +105 Stephen Curry +300 Marcus Smart +300 Jayson Tatum +425 Jaylen Brown +3500 Al Horford +3500 Jordan Poole +6500 Derrick White +8000

Draymond Green leads the pack, opening at +105 ahead of this week’s action as he’s been averaging 6.3 assists per game throughout the playoffs. Stephen Curry and Marcus Smart both have averaged 6.2 per game, while Jayson Tatum sits at 5.9 so far. Green averaged 7.0 apg throughout the regular season, though his output in that column seemed to diminish as the season went on. Still, the Dubs were fifth in the league overall in assists through the regular season, averaging 27.1 apg as a team. They lead the league in the postseason, as that number went up to 28.3 assists per game throughout the first three series.

Best bet: Stephen Curry (+300)

This may not be everyone’s first pick but for a guy who will be making a run at his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Curry turned up the heat in the Western conference finals, averaging 7.4 assists per game and dishing out at least eight in the final three games of the series. He’ll look to build on that momentum in the Finals as he goes up against guys like 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Jayson Tatum averaged 7.3 assists per game in the first round against the Nets, but his assists production has fallen off since then, as he averaged 5.4 against the Bucks, and 5.6 against the Heat.

I’m leaning towards Curry to finish as the assists leader and it’s not a bad situation given that he’s sitting at +300, making the bet all that more enticing.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.