Who will lead the 2022 NBA Finals in made three-pointers?

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to get underway this week as the Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics. This marks Golden State’s sixth appearance in the Finals through the last eight seasons, while the Celtics will be making their first trip since the 2009-10 season. Game 1 tips off on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco.

With plenty of action ahead, we’re taking a look at who leads in the opening odds for total three-pointers made in the series.

2022 NBA Finals three-pointers made leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Three-pointers made leaders odds Player Odds Player Odds Stephen Curry -120 Jayson Tatum +250 Klay Thompson +425 Jaylen Brown +700 Marcus Smart +2000 Jordan Poole +2000 Andrew Wiggins +6000 Drerick White +10000 Grant Williams +15000 Al Horford +15000

It’s not much of a surprise that the NBA’s all-time three point leader tops the odds as three-pointers tend to be his specialty. He leads the pack by quite a bit, with Jayson Tatum the next closest at +250. Tatum shot an impressive 45.1 percent from downtown during Boston’s sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round but he hasn’t been able to replicate that since, shooting 35.0 percent against the Bucks and 36.7 percent in the conference finals against the Heat. The Warriors have been averaging 13.5 threes made per game throughout the playoffs, while the Celtics are extremely close behind at 13.4. However, the Dubs have allowed 14.1 threes from opponents in the postseason while the Celtics have kept it to 9.8 threes per game, so Boston’s perimeter defense will definitely come into play.

Best bet: Stephen Curry (-120)

Again, it’s not a surprise that Curry ends up being our best bet here. When a player of his caliber is chasing down his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award, he’s bound to be the favorite in multiple stat columns this series. Curry shot 38.0 percent from three-point land during the regular season, and has kept that up throughout the postseason, shooting 38.0 percent through the first three series. His best three-point shooting performance came in the conference finals against the Mavericks where he went 18-of-41 through five games, good for 43.9 percent overall. His best showing in that series came in Game 2, when he shot 52.4 percent from the floor and an impressive 60 percent from beyond the arc.

When Curry is in the zone, he’s virtually unstoppable and I’d expect him to be even more on top of his game in the Finals than he has been in the postseason so far.

