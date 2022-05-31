Odds to win 2022 ACC Conference Championship

The Clemson Tigers are heavy favorites to get back to the top of the ACC in 2022 with -130 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Dabo Swinney’s group ended a six-year streak of winning the conference title game after starting the season 4-3 but won their final six games.

Clemson’s 2021 issues came on offense, and it will be interesting to see whether 5-star true freshman Cade Klubnik can challenge DJ Uiagalelei for the starting quarterback spot. The Tigers have a fairly large variance for what they can be this season, and it depends on the QB position.

The Miami Hurricanes have the second best odds at +700 as they enter a new era under head coach Mario Cristobal, and Tyler Van Dyke appears to be the next star quarterback going into Year 2 as the starter.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are the defending champs, though they lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to the first round of the NFL Draft and elite wide receiver Jordan Addison to the USC Trojans. They will come in with +800 odds.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 ACC Conference Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

ACC Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Clemson -130 Miami FL +700 Pittsburgh +800 North Carolina State +900 North Carolina +1500 Wake Forest +1600 Louisville +2500 Virginia +3000 Florida State +3000 Boston College +3000 Virginia Tech +5000 Georgia Tech +15000 Syracuse +25000 Duke +100000

