Odds to win 2022 Big 12 Conference

After some head coaching changes and big names transferring, the Big 12 will look much different in 2022. The Oklahoma Sooners are currently the favorites to win the Big 12 at +160 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texas Longhorns aren't far behind at +270.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the defending Big 12 regular season champions as they had a great season in 2021. After Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma, some people thought Oklahoma’s success in the Big 12 would go down a bit. But oddsmakers don't think that will be the case, as first-year head coach Brent Venables is expected to still have an outstanding team in Norman despite starting quarterback Caleb Williams following Riley to USC.

Texas is another team to watch out for, and oddsmakers know the Longhorns should be improved this season. This offseason they got a number of big time players from the transfer portal, most notably Quinn Ewers who will likely be the starting quarterback in Austin.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Big 12 Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Big 12 Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Oklahoma +160 Texas +270 Oklahoma State +500 Baylor +700 TCU +1500 Kansas State +1800 Iowa State +2000 West Virginia +3000 Texas Tech +4500 Kansas +30000

