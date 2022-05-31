Odds to win 2022 Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten has a very clear favorite at the top, as oddsmakers fully expect the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the conference title game after falling short in 2021. The Michigan Wolverines beat them for the first time under Jim Harbaugh in his seventh regular-season attempt in 2021, and UM went on the crush the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2004.

The Buckeyes are -260 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to reclaim the title, while Michigan falls to +900 after a rocky offseason. Harbaugh did not get the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job he wanted, and the Wolverines lost both coordinators. Former 5-star recruit JJ McCarthy could end up taking over the starting quarterback spot from Cade McNamara, but he is recovering from a shoulder injury this offseason.

The Wisconsin Badgers have the third highest conference title odds at +1000, which leads the Big Ten West. Iowa has +2200 odds after winning the division in 2021, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have the second best odds among West teams despite failing to reach a bowl game in each of the last five years. The seat could not be any hotter for Scott Frost in Lincoln this fall.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Big Ten Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Ohio State -260 Michigan +900 Wisconsin +1000 Penn State +1600 Nebraska +1800 Iowa +2200 Purdue +2800 Minnesota +3000 Michigan State +3000 Maryland +15000 Illinois +15000 Indiana +25000 Northwestern +30000

