Odds to win 2022 Pac-12 Conference

The USC Trojans are accumulating just about all of the Pac-12 buzz heading into the 2022 season, but oddsmakers project the conference to be a three-team race. USC is the favorite with +200 odds, followed by the Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks at +280 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lincoln Riley bolted for USC the day after the Oklahoma Sooners regular season finale loss, and brought star quarterback Caleb Williams with him. He also recently landed former Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison, who might be the best pass catcher in the country.

Utah is the defending champion as they crushed Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game, and the Ducks will move forward with a new head coach in former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Pac-12 Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds USC +200 Utah +280 Oregon +280 UCLA +900 Washington +1200 Arizona State +2200 Oregon State +3000 Washington State +3500 California +6000 Stanford +8000 Colorado +15000 Arizona +30000

