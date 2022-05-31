Odds to win 2022 SEC Conference Championship

Oddsmakers suggest the SEC will be a two-team race in 2022 with the Alabama Crimson Tide as slight favorites at -120 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Georgia Bulldogs check in with +140 odds looking ahead to this season.

Alabama is a two-time defending champion of the SEC by beating the Bulldogs, but Georgia got their revenge in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. This should be quite the conference title race considering these are also the top two teams in terms of national title odds.

One of the most entertaining storylines of the offseason has been Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher going after each other, and the Texas A&M Aggies have the third best chance at +1500 before a significant drop off in odds for the rest of the conference.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 SEC Conference Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 SEC Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Alabama -120 Georgia +140 Texas A&M +1500 Tennessee +4000 Ole Miss +4000 Florida +4000 Kentucky +5000 Arkansas +5000 LSU +6000 South Carolina +10000 Mississippi State +10000 Auburn +10000 Missouri +30000 Vanderbilt +100000

