Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, May 31

The MLB has 16 games scheduled to be played throughout the day on Tuesday with a busy main DFS slate on DraftKings featuring all but three of the day’s matchups.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, May 31st.

Mets vs. Nationals, 7:10 p.m. ET

Francisco Lindor ($5,700)

Pete Alonso ($5,200)

Starling Marte ($5,200)

Jeff McNeil ($5,000)

The New York Mets have done extremely well at the plate this season, and they’re getting a matchup with a struggling pitcher as the Washington Nationals will start with Patrick Corbin on the mound. He has a 6.30 ERA with a 1-7 record, giving up at least 5 runs in five of 10 starts, so the Mets top hitters should be ready to be swinging.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,100)

William Contreras ($5,500)

Ozzie Albies ($5,300)

Austin Riley ($4,700)

The Atlanta Braves are tied for the highest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can get their top hitters cheaper than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Humberto Castellanos has a 5.22 ERA through 10 appearances and eight starts this season, giving up 6 runs over 4 innings against the Dodgers his last time out.

Marlins vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Jorge Soler ($5,600)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($5,100)

Jesus Aguilar ($4,400)

Jacob Stallings ($3,900)

The Miami Marlins should get a boost playing at high elevation with a solid matchup against Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez. He has a 6.30 ERA with a 1-5 record, allowing at least 3 earned runs in his last eight starts. The Marlins top hitters are incredibly affordable in this spot and are worth a stack consideration.