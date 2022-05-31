Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, May 31

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field with 16 games on the slate with a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. Tons of money-making opportunities are available on the betting board, and I’ve narrowed down the four best bets.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, May 31

Brewers Moneyline (-130)

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day, and they should keep things rolling on Tuesday night. Over his first eight starts of the season, Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer has a 2.31 ERA and gave up fewer than 3 runs in six of those outings. Cubs starter Justin Steele has a 5.40 ERA over 10 starts, coming off an outing where he gave up 7 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks over 2 innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Mets are rolling right now going into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals on a four-game winning streak. They will get a matchup against starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who has a 6.30 ERA over 10 starts, allowing at least 5 runs five times in 2022. Meanwhile, New York has the second best offense in runs per game.

Astros-Athletics Under 7 runs (-115)

This is the only over/under of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook, and it is still too high. The Houston Astros will start with Christian Javier on the mound with a 2.43 ERA in nine outings and five starts, which includes an appearance where he gave up 7 runs in 3.2 innings. The Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has a 3.28 ERA through 10 starts. Both teams are in the bottom six in batting average.

Humberto Castellanos Over 3.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Arizona Diamondbacks starter has a great chance to reach 4 strikeouts, which he did four games in a row until his last start with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Humberto Castellanos will get a fantastic matchup with an Atlanta Braves offense that continues to strike out at a high rate, leading the league in K’s per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.