MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, May 31

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here are some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Lucas Giolito, White Sox vs. Blue Jays ($10,200) — Since returning from the IL, Giolito has given the White Sox a much needed boost on the mound. In his past three starts, Giolito is 2-0 with 18 innings pitched and four earned runs. The White Sox need another quality outing from him tonight.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays vs. White Sox ($9,700) — This is tough because th top two pitching plays for the day are in the same game. Gausman has been terrific this season which is no surprise. He’s 4-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 65 strikeouts on the season. Returning back to Toronto, look for a stellar outing out of Gausman tonight.

Top Hitters

Rafael Devers, Red Sox vs. Reds ($5,900) — Devers has been one of the best hitters in all of the MLB so far this season. Tonight, he is facing right handed pitcher Luis Castillo. Devers has hit right handed pitching much better than left this season. Against RHP, Devers is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Angels ($5,400) — If the season ended today, there's a good chance Aaron Judge would be named MVP. What he’s done so far this season is incredible. He’s hitting .309 with 18 home runs and 37 runs batted in. In three plate appearances against Syndergaard, Judge is 2-3 with two singles.

Value Pitcher

Michael Wacha, Red Sox vs. Reds ($7,200) — Coming off his worst outing of the year, I expect a bounce back game for Wacha tonight. The Reds strikeout a ton, so this could be a great DFS night for Wacha. The Red Sox also need a win tonight after coming off a disappointing series against the Orioles.

Value Hitter

Yandy Diaz, Rays vs. Rangers ($4,500) — In 19 career at bats against Martín Pérez, Diaz is hitting .368 with one home run and 4 runs batted in. Diaz has had some struggles lately, but this is a great matchup to build his confidence back up. After an off day, look for Diaz to have multiple hits in this one.