Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 31

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Tuesday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. There are some good MLB player prop betting options available.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 31

Rafael Devers, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

Devers has been one of the best hitters in all of the MLB so far this season. Tonight, he is facing right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo. Devers has hit right-handed pitching much better than left this season. Against RHP, Devers is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Yandy Diaz, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

In 19 career at-bats against Martín Pérez, Diaz is hitting .368 with one home run and 4 runs batted in. As Diaz has had some struggles lately, this is a great matchup for him to get back on track. After an off day, look for Diaz to have multiple hits in this one.

Germán Márquez, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)

The Marlins have struggled to put the bat on the ball a bit this season. Starting pitchers have gone over 4.5 strikeouts against the Marlins in nine of their last 10 games. In the month of May, Márquez went over this total in four of his five starts.

