Key transfers and new players in Big 12 Conference for the 2022 season

The Big 12 has limited time with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in this mix, and both programs added new quarterbacks this offseason likely to start for them in Week 1. Oklahoma was hit hard by the transfer portal as Lincoln Riley bolted for the USC Trojans and brought quarterback Caleb Williams with him, while Texas brought in a high-profile quarterback with a ton of hype. Below is a look at a few of the key transfers who were added to Big 12 rosters this offseason.

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns (Ohio State transfer)

Few young quarterbacks are spoken about more highly than Quinn Ewers, who could become one of the most recognizable stars in college football for the next couple years. He has not been named the starter yet as he battles with Hudson Card, but he is likely too talented to keep off the field. Ewers skipped his senior year of high school to enroll with the Ohio State Buckeyes but did not see the field in 2021.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, Oklahoma Sooners (UCF transfer)

Oklahoma lost their top two quarterbacks from last season with Williams and Spencer Rattler, who transferred to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Dillon Gabriel will be the answer at quarterback for the Sooners this season, and he comes in with a ton of college football experience. He played 26 games with the UCF Knights before going down with a season-ending injury in the third game of 2021. Gabriel will reunite with Oklahoma offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby, who held that position with UCF when Gabriel had a breakout season in 2019.

Alan Ali, Offensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs (SMU transfer)

The trend of head coaches bringing along some of the top players to the new school is unlikely to end any time soon, and Sonny Dykes landed former SMU Mustangs offensive lineman Alan Ali in his first year with TCU. Ali brings a ton of experience to the Horned Frogs offensive line with 39 total starts as the program goes through their transition period in Year 1 with Dykes in charge.

Key Big 12 Transfers projected to start Week 1

Isaiah Neyor, WR, Texas (Wyoming)

Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas (Alabama)

Jaxon Player, DL, Baylor (Tulsa)

McKade Mettauer, OL, Oklahoma (Cal)

Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State (Nebraska)

Jeffrey Johnson, DL, Oklahoma (Tulane)

Emani Bailey, RB, TCU (Louisiana)

JT Daniels, QB, West Virginia (Georgia)

Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas (Miami - OH)

Baylor Cupp, TE, Texas Tech (Texas A&M)