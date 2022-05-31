Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the event. Race week schedule will be a little different this week. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET. The race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.
This is the first running of this race and it replaces one of the two races that were usually held at the Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and William Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.
2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+800
|+200
|+100
|Kyle Busch
|+800
|+200
|+100
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+900
|+250
|+110
|Denny Hamlin
|+900
|+250
|+110
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|+280
|+125
|William Byron
|+1000
|+280
|+125
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+280
|+125
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+250
|+110
|Christopher Bell
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Joey Logano
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Chase Briscoe
|+2500
|+650
|+300
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|+850
|+350
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|+850
|+350
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Bubba Wallace
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Brad Keselowski
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Erik Jones
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Austin Dillon
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
|+2000
|+900
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+20000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+10000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+10000
|+6000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|+10000
|+6000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|+10000
|+6000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.