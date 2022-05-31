Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the event. Race week schedule will be a little different this week. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET. The race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This is the first running of this race and it replaces one of the two races that were usually held at the Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and William Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +800 +200 +100 Kyle Busch +800 +200 +100 Martin Truex Jr. +900 +250 +110 Denny Hamlin +900 +250 +110 Chase Elliott +1000 +280 +125 William Byron +1000 +280 +125 Ross Chastain +1000 +280 +125 Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +110 Christopher Bell +1200 +300 +150 Tyler Reddick +1200 +300 +150 Joey Logano +1600 +450 +200 Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200 Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +225 Chase Briscoe +2500 +650 +300 Kurt Busch +3000 +850 +350 Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +350 Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Cindric +6000 +1100 +500 Bubba Wallace +6000 +1700 +750 Brad Keselowski +6000 +1700 +750 Erik Jones +6000 +1700 +750 Austin Dillon +6000 +1700 +750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2000 +900 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Cole Custer +20000 +5000 +2500 Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +6000 Michael McDowell +50000 +10000 +6000 Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +6000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +10000 Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +10000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +20000 +10000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +10000

