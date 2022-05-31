 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 race at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Chevrolet, spins into the wall after an on-track incident as Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the event. Race week schedule will be a little different this week. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET. The race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

This is the first running of this race and it replaces one of the two races that were usually held at the Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and William Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +800 +200 +100
Kyle Busch +800 +200 +100
Martin Truex Jr. +900 +250 +110
Denny Hamlin +900 +250 +110
Chase Elliott +1000 +280 +125
William Byron +1000 +280 +125
Ross Chastain +1000 +280 +125
Ryan Blaney +1000 +250 +110
Christopher Bell +1200 +300 +150
Tyler Reddick +1200 +300 +150
Joey Logano +1600 +450 +200
Kevin Harvick +1600 +450 +200
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +225
Chase Briscoe +2500 +650 +300
Kurt Busch +3000 +850 +350
Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +350
Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +6000 +1100 +500
Bubba Wallace +6000 +1700 +750
Brad Keselowski +6000 +1700 +750
Erik Jones +6000 +1700 +750
Austin Dillon +6000 +1700 +750
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2000 +900
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +20000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +6000
Michael McDowell +50000 +10000 +6000
Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +6000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +20000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +20000 +10000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +20000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +10000

