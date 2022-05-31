How to watch Oilers vs. Avalanche in Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Edmonton Oilers are the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division. They advanced to the Conference Finals by beating the Los Angeles Kings in first round and Calgary Flames in the second round. This is the 10th time the Oilers have been in the Western Conference Finals and first time since the 2005-06 season. Forwards Connor McDavid (7 G, 19 A) and Leon Draisaitl (7 G, 19 A) lead the Oilers with 26 points apiece. Evander Kane has a team-high 12 goals in the postseason.

The Colorado Avalanche are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the Conference Finals with wins over the Nashville Predators in the first round and St. Louis Blues in the second round. This is the seventh time the Avalanche have reached the Western Conference Finals and first time since 2002. Forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with eight goals and 13 points in the postseason. Defenseman Cale Makar also has 13 points (3 G, 10 A).

Colorado is a -250 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the series and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton is betting at +200.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Date: Tuesday, May 31

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.