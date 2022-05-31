Picks for Oilers vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oilers vs. Avalanche: Game 1 prediction

Puck line: Oilers +1.5 (-155); Avalanche -1.5 (+135)

Total: Over 7 (+110), Under 7 (-130)

Moneyline odds: Oilers +150, Avalanche: -175

Best bet: Avalanche -1.5 (+135)

I think this series will go the full seven and at times it’s going to be a tremendous showcase of skill. Colorado has a tendency to overwhelm teams out the gate and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Avalanche score two or three times in the first period. Over the course of a seven-game series, the Oilers will find their groove skating with the Avalanche and matching their speed and scoring prowess. That could happen at some point in Game 1, but I love the Avalanche to win by a couple of goals in a fairly high-scoring matchup.

