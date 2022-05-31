Veronika Kudermetova vs. Daria Kasatkina: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the French Open at Roland-Garros will be the stage for a quarterfinal between Russian countrymates Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina. The match will take place Tuesday, May 31 at 6 a.m. ET. It will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Kasatkina, the 20th seed in the tournament, is -210 moneyline favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kudermetova, the 29th seed, is betting at +170.

This is the first time Kudermetova, 25, has advanced past the third round in any Grand Slam tournament. She had to rally to win a tough three setter (1-6, 6-3, 6-1) over American Madison Keys in the fourth round.

Kasatkina, 25, rolled through the first week of the tournament, not dropping a set and not giving up more than three games in a set. This is the second time Kasatkina has reached the quarters of the French Open, also accomplishing the feat in 2018.

Their only head-to-head matchup was in 2021 when Kasatkina won a three-set match to advance to the semifinals in St. Petersburg.