French Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 1

While all of the attention is being paid to Djokovic, Nadal, and Alcaraz, don’t overlook the other half of the men’s quarterfinal bracket at the 2022 French Open. Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s two matches, which will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

In a remaining field full of tennis heavyweights, Denmark’s Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune is the outlier. The 19-year-old is ranked 40th in the world and has won just one ATP event. This is just his third appearance in a Grand Slam — he was knocked out in the first round of the other two. But Rune has dropped only one set in Paris; that came during his fourth-round victory over fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rune will go up against Norway’s Casper Ruud. He is 2-0 versus Rune, most recently a 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 victory at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. The 23-year-old Ruud has won eight ATP singles titles — seven since the start of 2021 — and is also making his first showing in a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The most recognizable name for many tennis fans on this half of the men’s bracket is Marin Cilic. The 33-year-old has 20 ATP championships, including the 2014 U.S. Open. A win Wednesday would put Cilic into the semis of the French Open for the first time in his impressive career. Earlier this year, he became the seventh active player and just the 40th man in the Open Era to win at least 550 matches on tour. He took care of this tournament’s No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, with ease in the fourth round, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Cilic will face 24-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev, who lost to Cilic in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. Rublev is 25-7 with three titles as a singles player this year. He most recently won the 2022 Serbia Open in Belgrade — a clay-court event — and took down the hometown hero, Novak Djokovic, in the final.

Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#8 Casper Ruud (-200) vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (+155), 8:30 a.m. ET

#7 Andrey Rublev (-155) vs. #20 Marin Cilic (+120), 2:45 p.m. ET