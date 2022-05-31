French Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 31

The men’s quarterfinal round of the 2022 French Open will begin Tuesday, and there’s a marquee, finals-type matchup at the top of the card. The matches will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet at 2:45 p.m. ET. Djokovic, the No. 1 seed and owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, hasn’t dropped a set in this tournament. Nadal, the No. 5 seed and owner of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, is the best clay court player ever with his 13 French Open championships. This is the 59th meeting between them, with Djokovic holding a narrow 30–28 overall lead in the rivalry.

But before two of the all-time greats take to Court Philippe Chatrier, third-seeded Alexander Zverev and sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will square off at 9:00 a.m. ET in Tuesday’s other men’s quarterfinal. Neither man has lost a set in each of his past two matches. Zverev has won two of their three meetings, but the 19-year-old Alcaraz Garfia breezed past the German — 6-3, 6-1 — en route to the title at the Madrid Open earlier this month.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#6 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (-425) vs. #3 Alexander Zverev (+310), 9:00 a.m. ET

#1 Novak Djokovic (-240) vs. #35 Rafael Nadal (+190), 2:45 p.m. ET