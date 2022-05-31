French Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 1

Upsets have been the story of the women’s draw at the 2022 French Open. Of the eight competitors remaining, only one is a top-10 seed. But that one is the No. 1, Iga Swiatek. She hasn’t lost a match since February and will look to stay on a roll Wednesday The day’s two matches will air on Tennis Channel and can be viewed via live stream at TennisChannel.com.

Swiatek’s 29-match winning streak appeared to be in peril after she lost the first set of her fourth-round match against China’s Qinwen Zheng. But she bounced back in impressive fashion, notching the next two sets at 6-0 and 6-2. She has met her quarterfinal opponent, American Jessica Pegula, only twice on the court. Most recently, Swiatek triumphed over Pegula 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals of the Miami Open in April. Pegula, who reached the final on the clay courts of the Madrid Open a few weeks ago, has won a three-setter in two of her previous three matches.

Wednesday’s other quarterfinal will feature two Russians — Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina. They will be competing to follow in the footsteps of countrywomen Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who were the finalists in last year’s French Open (Krejcikova won). Kasatkina, a 2018 French Open quarterfinalist, hasn’t dropped more than three games in any set during this tournament. Kudermetova is in uncharted territory for her as she hadn’t advanced past even the third round of any Grand Slam (12 career appearances) before her current run.

Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#20 Daria Kasatkina (-205) vs. #29 Veronika Kudermetova (+160), 6 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek (-900) vs. #11 Jessica Pegula (+550), 7:15 a.m. ET (although likely to be delayed by first match)