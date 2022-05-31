Pick on the Total for Royals-Guardians on Tuesday

The Kansas City Royals enter into Tuesday’s game in Cleveland with the Guardians having the worst run differential at -68 and will look to starting pitcher Daniel Lynch to get things trending in the right direction.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians (-140, 9.5)

Lynch has surrender just one home run in his last seven starts, spanning 34 innings with a 2.91 ERA and .227 opponents batting average in this span.

The lineup backing him up has been far from stellar, averaging 3.8 runs per game, which ranks 25th in the league with 0.75 home runs per game, which is 26th among MLB teams.

Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill, who has allowed three runs or fewer in 23 of his last 25 pitching appearances and in 28 total pitching appearances at Progressive Field, 18 of which are starts, has a lifetime 5-0 record and 2.51 ERA.

Behind him, the Guardians are sixth among MLB teams in ERA and with the Guardians hitting the second fewest home runs at hone this season with just over 0.5 per game, runs will be at a premium in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Play: Royals vs Guardians Under 9.5

