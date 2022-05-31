French Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in men’s draw

The 2022 French Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight men are battling for the title at Roland Garros. The quarterfinals get underway Tuesday morning and run through Wednesday. All four matches will air on Tennis Channel and be available for live stream at tennischannel.com.

The men’s bracket is topped by a marquee matchup between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is the defending French Open title is tied for second all-time with 20 grand slams, including two at Roland Garros. Nadal has the career record with 21 grand slam titles including 13 French Open titles. A year ago, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros, snapping the Spaniard’s four-year win streak.

Djokovic is the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +125. He’s followed by Carlos Alcaraz at +190 and then Nadal at +450. Alexander Zverev has the longest odds of the remaining players at +3500.

The quarterfinals are getting underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight men reach sort out the semifinal draw. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Men’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

#3 Alexander Zverev vs. #6 Carlos Alcaraz, 9:40 a.m. Tuesday

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #5 Rafael Nadal, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

#7 Andrey Rublev vs. #20 Marin Čilić

#8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune

Semifinal matchups

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD