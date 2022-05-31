French Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in women’s draw

The 2022 French Open has reached the final eight players in the women’s bracket. The quarterfinals got underway Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and will run two matches Tuesday and two on Wednesday. The quarterfinals are airing on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live streamed at tennischannel.com.

The No. 1 seed Iga Świątek made it to the quarterfinals, but no other single digit seed advanced past the third round. Notably, defending champion Barbora Krejčíková, who was the No. 2 seed in this tournament, was stunned in the opening round by Diane Parry. Sloane Stephens has been the biggest beneficiary to date of that upset. The unseeded American has advanced to face No. 18 Coco Gauff in the semifinals, guaranteeing an American reaches the semifinals.

Świątek is the heavy favorite to win the tournament, installed at -330 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gauff follows at +700. Leyla Annie Fernandez is the longshot at +5000.

The quarterfinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the eight women settle the semifinal field. All times (ET) are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Women’s Draw

Quarterfinal results

Martina Trevisan vs. #17 Leyla Annie Fernandez, 6 a.m. Tuesday

#18 Coco Gauff vs. Sloane Stephens, 8:25 a.m. Tuesday

#29 Veronika Kudermetova vs. #20 Daria Kasatkina, 6 a.m. Wednesday

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #11 Jessican Pegula, 7:15 a.m. Wednesday

Semifinal matchups

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD