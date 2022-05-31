Iga Świątek vs. Jessica Pegula: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The 2022 French Open quarterfinals continue on Wednesday, June 1st. There are two big matchups scheduled for the day. In the second, Iga Swiatek will take on Jessica Pegula. Swiatek is ranked as the #1 women’s tennis player in the world while Pegula is ranked 11th.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Swiatek is the heavy favorite to win with -900 odds. This makes Pegula the underdog installed at +550. Swiatek is still favored to win the overall tournament with -300 odds. Pegula has the fifth-best remaining odds to win the 2022 French Open sitting at +1800.

Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals taking two of three sets against Qinwen Zheng. She dropped the first set in a tiebreaker and it was the first set she lost all tournament. Pegula advanced after winning two of three sets against Irina-Camelia Begu. Three of her four matches so far have gone to the third set so this could be a test of stamina.

These two have met twice before. In 2019, Pegula took the win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA event in Washington, DC. At the Miami Masters earlier this season, Swiatek got her revenge by winning 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets. The rubber match will take place at Roland-Garros on Wednesday.