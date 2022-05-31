Andrey Rublev vs. Marin Čilić: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open will continue on Wednesday, June 1st. There will be two matchups on Wednesday. In the first, Andrey Rublev takes on Marin Cilic starting at 9 a.m. ET. The ATP has Rublev ranked as the #7 men’s tennis player in the world while Cilic is #23.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rublev is the slight favorite with -135 odds. This makes Cilic the slight underdog installed at +110. This is the closest matchup in the quarterfinals based on odds. When it comes to the overall tournament, Rublev has +1800 odds to win the 2022 French Open, while Cilic is installed at +2200.

Rublev was tied at a set apiece with Jannik Sinner in their fourth-round matchup. Sinner suffered an injury and retired from the match while Rublev was up two games to none. Cilic has rolled over his last two matches winning both in straight sets. He pulled the upset on the 2-seed Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Rublev and Cilic have matched up six times prior to this quarterfinal match. Cilic took the first match in 2015 on an outdoor clay court, while Rublev took the next four meetings between 2019 and 2021 on outdoor and indoor hard courts. Cilic had the upper hand at the Australian Open earlier this year. The rivalry returns to the clay courts of Roland-Garros on Wednesday.