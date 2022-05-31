Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open quarterfinals

The 2022 French Open quarterfinals continue on Wednesday, June 1st. There will be two matches that will then lead to the semifinals. In the second, Casper Ruud will face Holger Rune. Rudd is ranked as the #8 tennis player in the world by the ATP, while Rune is #40.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rudd is the favorite with -210 odds. This makes Rune the underdog installed at +165. For the overall tournament, Ruud has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at +1300. Rune is installed at +2000 to be the tournament winner.

Rudd took down #12 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round, winning in four sets. He won two in a row, dropped the third, and took the last set 6-3. Rune picked up the huge upset against #4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. He won in four sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will look to continue to pull upsets in this quarterfinal matchup.

These two have matched up three times in their careers with each of those matches having been played on outdoor clay courts. Ruud has been the winner in all three with the most recent being at the ATP Masters in Monaco earlier this year.