Odds to win 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook

The Division I NCAA Baseball Championship begins on June 3rd at 16 regional sites across the country, with the winners heading to the Super Regional round next weekend that will determine the field for the 2022 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Right now the SEC champion Tennessee Volunteers are the favorite at +250 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vols are 53-7 on the season, with a win in the SEC Tournament as well to capture the conference double. As a team UT has an OPS of 1.025, with the pitchers combining for a WHIP 0.96 and an ERA of 2.35. Rightfielder Jordan Beck is projected as the top of three potential first-round picks in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Behind the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are +900 to win the title for the third time. Lefty Cooper Hjerpe (140 K’s in 89 innings, 0.90 WHIP) is the elite prospect for the second-place team in the Pac-12. But despite those standings and tournament results, they’ are ahead of the double conference winners in Stanford on the odds board, as the Cardinal check in at +1200.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College World Series Odds Team Odds Team Odds Tennessee +250 Oregon State +900 Stanford +1200 Texas +1500 LSU +1800 Virginia Tech +1800 Miami FL +2000 Oklahoma State +2500 Arkansas +2500 Texas A&M +2500 Virginia +2500 Louisville +3000 Notre Dame +3000 North Carolina +3500 Vanderbilt +3500 Southern Mississippi +4000 Florida +4000 Wake Forest +4000 UCLA +5500 Texas Tech +5500 Gonzaga +5500 Auburn +5500 Maryland +6000 Oregon +6500 Georgia +6500 Ole Miss +6500 East Carolina +6500 Arizona +7500 TCU +7500 UC Santa Barbara +7500 Oklahoma +7500 Texas State +10000 Florida State +10000 Georgia Tech +12000 Louisiana Tech +15000 San Diego +15000 Connecticut +15000 Liberty +15000 Coastal Carolina +15000 Grand Canyon +20000 DBU +20000 Campbell +20000 Michigan +20000 Georgia Southern +20000 Louisiana-Lafayette +25000 VCU +25000 Wright State +30000 Kennesaw State +35000 Oral Roberts +35000 Southeast Missouri State +40000 Central Michigan +40000 Southeastern Louisiana +40000 Columbia +50000 Missouri State +50000 New Mexico State +50000 Air Force +70000 Army West Point +70000 UNC Greensboro +70000 Canisius +70000 Binghamton +70000 Hofstra +70000 Coppin State +90000 Alabama State +90000 LIU +90000

