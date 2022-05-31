Odds to win 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook

The Division I NCAA Baseball Championship begins on June 3rd at 16 regional sites across the country, with the winners heading to the Super Regional round next weekend that will determine the field for the 2022 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
Right now the SEC champion Tennessee Volunteers are the favorite at +250 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vols are 53-7 on the season, with a win in the SEC Tournament as well to capture the conference double. As a team UT has an OPS of 1.025, with the pitchers combining for a WHIP 0.96 and an ERA of 2.35. Rightfielder Jordan Beck is projected as the top of three potential first-round picks in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Behind the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are +900 to win the title for the third time. Lefty Cooper Hjerpe (140 K’s in 89 innings, 0.90 WHIP) is the elite prospect for the second-place team in the Pac-12. But despite those standings and tournament results, they’ are ahead of the double conference winners in Stanford on the odds board, as the Cardinal check in at +1200.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 College World Series Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Tennessee
|+250
|Oregon State
|+900
|Stanford
|+1200
|Texas
|+1500
|LSU
|+1800
|Virginia Tech
|+1800
|Miami FL
|+2000
|Oklahoma State
|+2500
|Arkansas
|+2500
|Texas A&M
|+2500
|Virginia
|+2500
|Louisville
|+3000
|Notre Dame
|+3000
|North Carolina
|+3500
|Vanderbilt
|+3500
|Southern Mississippi
|+4000
|Florida
|+4000
|Wake Forest
|+4000
|UCLA
|+5500
|Texas Tech
|+5500
|Gonzaga
|+5500
|Auburn
|+5500
|Maryland
|+6000
|Oregon
|+6500
|Georgia
|+6500
|Ole Miss
|+6500
|East Carolina
|+6500
|Arizona
|+7500
|TCU
|+7500
|UC Santa Barbara
|+7500
|Oklahoma
|+7500
|Texas State
|+10000
|Florida State
|+10000
|Georgia Tech
|+12000
|Louisiana Tech
|+15000
|San Diego
|+15000
|Connecticut
|+15000
|Liberty
|+15000
|Coastal Carolina
|+15000
|Grand Canyon
|+20000
|DBU
|+20000
|Campbell
|+20000
|Michigan
|+20000
|Georgia Southern
|+20000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+25000
|VCU
|+25000
|Wright State
|+30000
|Kennesaw State
|+35000
|Oral Roberts
|+35000
|Southeast Missouri State
|+40000
|Central Michigan
|+40000
|Southeastern Louisiana
|+40000
|Columbia
|+50000
|Missouri State
|+50000
|New Mexico State
|+50000
|Air Force
|+70000
|Army West Point
|+70000
|UNC Greensboro
|+70000
|Canisius
|+70000
|Binghamton
|+70000
|Hofstra
|+70000
|Coppin State
|+90000
|Alabama State
|+90000
|LIU
|+90000
