 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook

64 teams have made the field for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship. Here are the odds for each to take home the Division I National Championship in Omaha.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Tennessee players head to the dugout after warmups as Tennessee Volunteers take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Division I NCAA Baseball Championship begins on June 3rd at 16 regional sites across the country, with the winners heading to the Super Regional round next weekend that will determine the field for the 2022 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Right now the SEC champion Tennessee Volunteers are the favorite at +250 from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vols are 53-7 on the season, with a win in the SEC Tournament as well to capture the conference double. As a team UT has an OPS of 1.025, with the pitchers combining for a WHIP 0.96 and an ERA of 2.35. Rightfielder Jordan Beck is projected as the top of three potential first-round picks in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Behind the Vols are the Oregon State Beavers, who are +900 to win the title for the third time. Lefty Cooper Hjerpe (140 K’s in 89 innings, 0.90 WHIP) is the elite prospect for the second-place team in the Pac-12. But despite those standings and tournament results, they’ are ahead of the double conference winners in Stanford on the odds board, as the Cardinal check in at +1200.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 College World Series from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 College World Series Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Tennessee +250
Oregon State +900
Stanford +1200
Texas +1500
LSU +1800
Virginia Tech +1800
Miami FL +2000
Oklahoma State +2500
Arkansas +2500
Texas A&M +2500
Virginia +2500
Louisville +3000
Notre Dame +3000
North Carolina +3500
Vanderbilt +3500
Southern Mississippi +4000
Florida +4000
Wake Forest +4000
UCLA +5500
Texas Tech +5500
Gonzaga +5500
Auburn +5500
Maryland +6000
Oregon +6500
Georgia +6500
Ole Miss +6500
East Carolina +6500
Arizona +7500
TCU +7500
UC Santa Barbara +7500
Oklahoma +7500
Texas State +10000
Florida State +10000
Georgia Tech +12000
Louisiana Tech +15000
San Diego +15000
Connecticut +15000
Liberty +15000
Coastal Carolina +15000
Grand Canyon +20000
DBU +20000
Campbell +20000
Michigan +20000
Georgia Southern +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +25000
VCU +25000
Wright State +30000
Kennesaw State +35000
Oral Roberts +35000
Southeast Missouri State +40000
Central Michigan +40000
Southeastern Louisiana +40000
Columbia +50000
Missouri State +50000
New Mexico State +50000
Air Force +70000
Army West Point +70000
UNC Greensboro +70000
Canisius +70000
Binghamton +70000
Hofstra +70000
Coppin State +90000
Alabama State +90000
LIU +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation