MLS transfer rumors: Giorgio Chiellini joining LAFC

The veteran Italian defender is coming to MLS.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Italy Training Session And Press Conference - Finalissima 2022
Giorgio Chiellini of Italy enters the pitch to warm up prior to the Italy Training Session at Wembley Stadium on May 31, 2022 in London, England.
Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has an agreement in place to join LAFC, according to Fabrizio Romano. This was Chiellini’s likely destination after the Italian club was set to let him walk this summer. Chiellini comes to MLS on a free transfer and will be a solid addition to LAFC.

Even at 37 years old, Chiellini will be one of the better defenders in MLS. He’ll likely only play a few seasons in America due to his advanced age but this is a great move for the league. After 425 appearances at Juventus, Chiellini will showcase his talents in the States.

MLS has seen many prominent international players join the league over the last few years, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela being the biggest names. There’s even a report of Lionel Messi coming to Inter Miami in 2023, so Chiellini’s move is part of a greater trend for players who see MLS as a viable option if things in Europe aren’t promising.

