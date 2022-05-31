MLS transfer rumors: Giorgio Chiellini joining LAFC

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has an agreement in place to join LAFC, according to Fabrizio Romano. This was Chiellini’s likely destination after the Italian club was set to let him walk this summer. Chiellini comes to MLS on a free transfer and will be a solid addition to LAFC.

Giorgio Chiellini’s set to join LAFC in MLS, done deal. Full agreement now reached with final meeting expected in London in the coming days, while contracts are now almost ready. #LAFC



Chiellini will fly to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, here we go.

Even at 37 years old, Chiellini will be one of the better defenders in MLS. He’ll likely only play a few seasons in America due to his advanced age but this is a great move for the league. After 425 appearances at Juventus, Chiellini will showcase his talents in the States.

MLS has seen many prominent international players join the league over the last few years, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela being the biggest names. There’s even a report of Lionel Messi coming to Inter Miami in 2023, so Chiellini’s move is part of a greater trend for players who see MLS as a viable option if things in Europe aren’t promising.