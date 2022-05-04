Tracking results from Avalanche vs. Predators series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche enter as the top team in the Western Conference after having 119 points during the regular season. The Preds were able to beat out the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results of the series.

Avalanche lead series 1-0 over Predators

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2

Recap — Colorado may end this one quickly. The Avs throttled the Preds and coasted to a 7-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Avs scored five straight goals in the first period to take a 5-0 lead before making it 6-0 early in the second and never really looking back. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar each had three points while Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in the victory. The Preds struggled without goalie Juuse Saros, who was replaced in net with David Rittich, who was yanked after allowing five goals on 13 shots in the first.

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Nashville vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., TNT, SNE, SN360, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Colorado vs. Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Colorado vs. Nashville, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Colorado vs. Nashville TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

*if necessary