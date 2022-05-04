Tracking results from Flames vs. Stars series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames captured the No. 1 seed in the West out of the Pacific division, but failed to catch the Colorado Avalanche for points overall in the conference. As a result, the Flames are facing the WC1 in the Stars, who were able to edge out the Nashville Predators and avoid the Avs in the first round.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results of the series.

Flames lead series 1-0 over Stars

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0

Recap — This may become a theme for this series — no scoring. The Flames were able to blank the Stars in Game 1 thanks to a meager 16 saves from Jacob Markstrom in net. The lone goal of the game was scored by Elias Lindholm on the power play in the first period. The rest of the game was pretty lackluster. Dallas was completely stifled on offense, though Jake Oettinger’s performance was encouraging. The young goaltender made 25 saves on 26 shots to keep the Stars in the game all night.

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:00 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Calgary vs. Dallas TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD

*if necessary