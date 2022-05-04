How to watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship via live online stream

The PGA Tour rolls into Potomac, Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. This event is usually held in North Carolina, but it is moving near Washington D.C. this year. The first round begins on Thursday, May 5th and will go until Sunday, May 8th. Rory McIlroy is the reigning champion and has won the event three times. He has +850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event in 2022.

Here, we’ll take a look at the coverage schedule for this year’s Wells Fargo Championship, as well as live stream options to watch the action.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:00 p.m.: General coverage

3:00 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

To watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.