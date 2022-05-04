 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship as the PGA Tour tees off from the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in MD.

By TeddyRicketson
Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The PGA Tour rolls into Potomac, Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. This event is usually held in North Carolina, but it is moving near Washington D.C. this year. The first round begins on Thursday, May 5th and will go until Sunday, May 8th. Rory McIlroy is the reigning champion and has won the event three times. He has +850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event in 2022.

Here, we’ll take a look at the coverage schedule for this year’s Wells Fargo Championship, as well as live stream options to watch the action.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

2 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel

1 to 3:00 p.m.: General coverage

CBS

3:00 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

CBS

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

To watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

