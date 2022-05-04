Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Potomac, Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The first round will take place on Thursday, May 5th and will run to Sunday, May 8th. This tournament is usually held in Charlotte, North Carolina but the course there is hosting the Presidents Cup in September so the tournament was moved. Rory McIlroy has won this event three times including in 2021 when he shot a 10-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook McIlroy is the favorite is +850, with Corey Connors at +1600. Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman all are T3 on the odds board at +2000 before the first tee.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player from 6:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday.