Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Potomac, Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The first round will take place on Thursday, May 5th and will run to Sunday, May 8th. This tournament is usually held in Charlotte, North Carolina but the course there is hosting the Presidents Cup in September so the tournament was moved. Rory McIlroy has won this event three times including in 2021 when he shot a 10-under.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook McIlroy is the favorite is +850, with Corey Connors at +1600. Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman all are T3 on the odds board at +2000 before the first tee.
The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player from 6:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday.
2022 Wells Fargo Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Chappell
|Jonathan Byrd
|Brandon Hagy
|6:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Jonas Blixt
|Ryan Blaum
|7:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Armour
|Brian Harman
|Kramer Hickok
|7:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brian Stuard
|Max McGreevy
|7:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|John Huh
|Doug Ghim
|7:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Camilo Villegas
|Anirban Lahiri
|Henrik Norlander
|7:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Chez Reavie
|Martin Trainer
|7:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Tony Finau
|Tyrrell Hatton
|7:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Branden Grace
|Nick Taylor
|Dylan Frittelli
|7:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Francesco Molinari
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Matthew Wolff
|C.T. Pan
|Luke Donald
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Abraham Ancer
|Marc Leishman
|Corey Conners
|7:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|K.H. Lee
|Matt Jones
|7:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|Keegan Bradley
|8:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Zach Johnson
|8:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Charl Schwartzel
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Tommy Gainey
|Mark Hubbard
|8:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Denny McCarthy
|Aaron Rai
|Lee Hodges
|8:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Johnson Wagner
|Sam Ryder
|Kelly Kraft
|8:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nick Watney
|8:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|Nicholas Thompson
|8:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Dawie van der Walt
|Justin Lower
|Callum Tarren
|8:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Andrew Novak
|Bryson Nimmer
|8:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Seth Reeves
|Jared Wolfe
|Larkin Gross
|9:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Curtis Thompson
|Jacob Bridgeman
|9:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Brett Drewitt
|Turk Pettit
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Matthias Schwab
|Hayden Buckley
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Trey Mullinax
|Alex Smalley
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Moore
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Bo Van Pelt
|Hank Lebioda
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Roger Sloan
|Scott Gutschewski
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Kevin Streelman
|Vince Whaley
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Sergio Garcia
|Gary Woodland
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Keith Mitchell
|Charley Hoffman
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Nate Lashley
|Adam Long
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Reed
|Paul Casey
|1:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|Matt Kuchar
|William McGirt
|1:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Sung Kang
|Kevin Tway
|1:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Stewart Cink
|Richy Werenski
|1:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Wesley Bryan
|Vaughn Taylor
|Matt Wallace
|1:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Cameron Percy
|Harry Higgs
|1:38 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Russell Knox
|Ben Martin
|1:38 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Bill Haas
|Doc Redman
|1:49 PM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Peter Uihlein
|Cameron Young
|1:49 PM
|Tee #10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Matthew NeSmith
|Stephan Jaeger
|2:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|David Skinns
|Drew Nesbitt
|2:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Chase Seiffert
|Jim Knous
|Joshua Creel
|2:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Michael Gligic
|Gregory Odom, Jr.
|2:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Austin Smotherman
|Norman Xiong
|2:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Paul Barjon
|Brandon Matthews
|2:22 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|Eugenio Chacarra