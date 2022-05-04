 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship tees off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after an eagle on the 16th hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour heads to Potomac, Maryland for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The first round will take place on Thursday, May 5th and will run to Sunday, May 8th. This tournament is usually held in Charlotte, North Carolina but the course there is hosting the Presidents Cup in September so the tournament was moved. Rory McIlroy has won this event three times including in 2021 when he shot a 10-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook McIlroy is the favorite is +850, with Corey Connors at +1600. Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman all are T3 on the odds board at +2000 before the first tee.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player from 6:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday.

2022 Wells Fargo Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:50 AM Tee #1 Kevin Chappell Jonathan Byrd Brandon Hagy
6:50 AM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Jonas Blixt Ryan Blaum
7:01 AM Tee #1 Ryan Armour Brian Harman Kramer Hickok
7:01 AM Tee #10 Aaron Baddeley Brian Stuard Max McGreevy
7:12 AM Tee #1 Brendan Steele John Huh Doug Ghim
7:12 AM Tee #10 Camilo Villegas Anirban Lahiri Henrik Norlander
7:23 AM Tee #1 Martin Laird Chez Reavie Martin Trainer
7:23 AM Tee #10 Sepp Straka Tony Finau Tyrrell Hatton
7:34 AM Tee #1 Branden Grace Nick Taylor Dylan Frittelli
7:34 AM Tee #10 Rory McIlroy Webb Simpson Francesco Molinari
7:45 AM Tee #1 Matthew Wolff C.T. Pan Luke Donald
7:45 AM Tee #10 Abraham Ancer Marc Leishman Corey Conners
7:56 AM Tee #1 Seamus Power K.H. Lee Matt Jones
7:56 AM Tee #10 Lanto Griffin J.T. Poston Keegan Bradley
8:07 AM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Jim Herman Zach Johnson
8:07 AM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Charl Schwartzel Matt Fitzpatrick
8:18 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Tommy Gainey Mark Hubbard
8:18 AM Tee #10 Denny McCarthy Aaron Rai Lee Hodges
8:29 AM Tee #1 Johnson Wagner Sam Ryder Kelly Kraft
8:29 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Satoshi Kodaira Nick Watney
8:40 AM Tee #1 Danny Lee David Lingmerth Nicholas Thompson
8:40 AM Tee #10 Dawie van der Walt Justin Lower Callum Tarren
8:51 AM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Andrew Novak Bryson Nimmer
8:51 AM Tee #10 Seth Reeves Jared Wolfe Larkin Gross
9:02 AM Tee #1 Greyson Sigg Curtis Thompson Jacob Bridgeman
9:02 AM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Brett Drewitt Turk Pettit
12:10 PM Tee #1 Morgan Hoffmann Matthias Schwab Hayden Buckley
12:10 PM Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Trey Mullinax Alex Smalley
12:21 PM Tee #1 Rory Sabbatini Adam Schenk Taylor Moore
12:21 PM Tee #10 Austin Cook Bo Van Pelt Hank Lebioda
12:32 PM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Roger Sloan Scott Gutschewski
12:32 PM Tee #10 Peter Malnati Kevin Streelman Vince Whaley
12:43 PM Tee #1 Luke List Sergio Garcia Gary Woodland
12:43 PM Tee #10 Michael Thompson Keith Mitchell Charley Hoffman
12:54 PM Tee #1 Max Homa Rickie Fowler Jason Day
12:54 PM Tee #10 Chad Ramey Nate Lashley Adam Long
1:05 PM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Patrick Reed Paul Casey
1:05 PM Tee #10 Tyler Duncan Matt Kuchar William McGirt
1:16 PM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Sung Kang Kevin Tway
1:16 PM Tee #10 Cam Davis Stewart Cink Richy Werenski
1:27 PM Tee #1 Wesley Bryan Vaughn Taylor Matt Wallace
1:27 PM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Cameron Percy Harry Higgs
1:38 PM Tee #1 Russell Henley Russell Knox Ben Martin
1:38 PM Tee #10 James Hahn Bill Haas Doc Redman
1:49 PM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Peter Uihlein Cameron Young
1:49 PM Tee #10 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Matthew NeSmith Stephan Jaeger
2:00 PM Tee #1 Dylan Wu David Skinns Drew Nesbitt
2:00 PM Tee #10 Chase Seiffert Jim Knous Joshua Creel
2:11 PM Tee #1 Bo Hoag Michael Gligic Gregory Odom, Jr.
2:11 PM Tee #10 Ben Kohles Austin Smotherman Norman Xiong
2:22 PM Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Paul Barjon Brandon Matthews
2:22 PM Tee #10 David Lipsky Brandon Wu Eugenio Chacarra

More From DraftKings Nation