How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the May 4th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in the Baltimore suburb of Cantonsville, MD.

We’re just over three weeks away from Double or Nothing in Las Vegas and the company will continue to build towards the pay-per-view on tonight’s show. They’ll also continue to hype up the joint Forbidden Door ppv with New Japan Pro Wrestling in June.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 4th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The qualifying round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is winding down and on tonight’s show, we’ll get Jeff Hardy going one-on-one with Bobby Fish. The winner of this matchup will advance to meet Darby Allin in the quarterfinals. Allin knocked off Swerve Strickland last Friday on Rampage to advance.

Continuing their cross-promotion with the newly acquired promotion with Ring of Honor, ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face ROH Women’s Interim Champion Mercedes Martinez in an undisputed championship bout. With so much being made out of the alliance with New Japan heading into Forbidden Door, we’ll see if ROH gets included in the festivities.

The Blackpool Combat Club has been wrecking shop on both Dynamite and Rampage in recent weeks and tonight, they’ll face The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico in a trios match. Also on the show, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Santana and Wardlow will face a mystery opponent picked by MJF.